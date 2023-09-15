'Uncertainty' after Dartington Trust Masters courses postponed
- Published
A higher education institution has postponed its Masters courses, its students in Devon have said.
Dartington Trust runs Schumacher College and Dartington Arts School in Totnes.
Rhosanna Rigden, a student at Schumacher College, said on Thursday students were informed verbally and by an email the courses were postponed.
The interim CEO for the trust said the "pressing issue" was the "preservation and sustainability of Dartington".
'Considerable uncertainty'
Ms Ridgen said: "We are all already enrolled, the majority of us have made payments of the full course fees and we feel that our courses have begun.
"Many of us have travelled from across the world and have made significant financial commitments such as renting homes, quitting jobs and relocating families in order to attend these courses."
She added it had created "insecurity and considerable uncertainty".
Interim CEO Robert Fedder said during the summer the Dartington Trust undertook a review of its entire operations.
The trust said this was due to the financial challenges over the past few years including the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
It said the outcome of the review would be to operate Dartington Trust on a more "sustainable approach".
Mr Fedder said: "While the path forward may demand significant transformation - a shift welcomed by some and challenging for others - our commitment remains unyielding.
"Dartington's invaluable contributions to the community cannot be overshadowed by any loss-making ventures."
He added that "while change is inevitable" he was committed to ensuring the trust's success.