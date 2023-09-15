Little Torrington animals rescued in barn blaze
Horses and a number of smaller animals had to be evacuated when a large fire ripped through a barn in Devon.
Six crews tackled the fire in Little Torrington on Thursday from about 18:00 BST, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire involved agricultural machinery and spread to hay and asbestos sheet roofing, the service added.
People living locally were advised to close windows and doors.
An incident command unit and water bowser were also set up at the scene.
The service said crews were "making efforts to remove items from adjacent barns due to the radiant heat".
