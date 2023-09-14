Plymouth boat fall leaves man with serious leg injury
A man suffered a serious leg injury when he fell from a boat in a Devon marina.
Emergency crews were called to the slipway near Marine Road, Plymouth, at around 15:25 BST on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The coastguard was also involved and said the man had been helped from the water when they arrived.
Plymouth rescue team members assisted paramedics in carrying the man to an ambulance and he was taken to hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called after the man had "fallen from a moving private boat close to the water's edge".
"The boat was secured after the incident," it added.
