Truro road closures as bus collides with bridge
- Published
A major commuter road has been shut after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge near a city centre in Cornwall.
Emergency crews were called after the crash on Kenwyn Road in Truro at around 16:00 BST on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said nobody was injured in the crash.
Pydar Street is also among the roads closed, police confirmed, as investigations continued.
The BBC has contacted Go Cornwall Bus and Network Rail for comment.
