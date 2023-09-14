Maddy Anholt: BBC star comedian and campaigner dies at 35
Comedian, actor and author Maddy Anholt has died aged 35 after being diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago.
The BBC Radio 4 star, a campaigner against domestic abuse, learned of her condition after the birth of her daughter, her family said.
Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid, said the charity was "devastated" following the loss of their ambassador.
Ms Anholt spent her final weeks at her parents' Devon home, her family said.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35," they said in a statement on Just Giving.
Ms Anholt appeared on BBC Three's Comedy Sunny D and also featured on ITV's comedy series The Emily Atack Show and the broadcaster's This Morning programme.
'Grace and courage'
In 2017, she also had her own BBC Radio comedy series about a failing vape cafe, set in Dundee, Scotland, called No Smoke.
In 2015, she took her one-woman comedy Diary Of A Dating Addict to the Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Soho Theatre.
Continuing with their statement, her family said: "You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.
"She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben.
"She spent her final weeks at her parents' home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around."
Ms Anholt wrote the handbook How To Leave Your Psychopath, which looks at coercive control and abusive relationships, last year, and her debut novel Red Flags is due to be published next year.
'Miss her terribly'
Anna Pallai, her agent at AMP Literary, told the BBC: "Maddy was an absolute joy to work with, bringing a lightness of touch to each of her projects, however difficult the subject matter.
"I'm going to miss her terribly."
Ms Nazeer said Ms Anholt had worked closely with the charity as she wrote the book on unhealthy relationships.
"Her passion was to raise awareness of abuse amongst younger people, which she did by working with us on our Love Respect website and through her comedy and writing," she said.
"Maddy was a creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women's Aid.
"She wanted to help so that other young women would not experience controlling relationships, and in her memory we will strive to continue this important work.
"Today our thoughts are with Maddy's family, her husband Ben, and her one-year-old daughter Opal."
