Exeter's St Petrock's rough sleeper project on award shortlist
A project which supports rough sleepers in Devon has been shortlisted for a national community award.
Exeter-based St Petrock's is among 17 finalists to reach the public vote stage of the National Lottery Awards Project of the Year 2023.
Launched during the Covid pandemic, its mobile rough sleeper service delivers aid to people facing homelessness or sleeping rough, the charity said.
St Petrock's has 18 staff and 30 volunteers.
'Incredible impact'
The charity said: "Every weekday, the dedicated team of St Petrock's Mobile Rough Sleeper Service walks up to five miles (8km), ensuring welfare checks and providing access to a range of essential services at the St Petrock's Centre.
"These services include hot meals, beverages, access to showers, toilets, washing machines, clothing, and sleeping bags.
"Beyond these essentials, the team also facilitates more complex interventions such as mental health support, access to healthcare, and assistance with finding stable housing and claiming essential benefits."
The number of people sleeping rough in England rose by more than a quarter last year, official statistics suggest.
The National Lottery said the project of the year finalists "beat off stiff competition from 3,780 organisations to reach the public voting stage".
Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: "All of these projects are making an incredible impact in their local community, and they thoroughly deserve to be in the finals of the National Lottery Awards Project of the Year 2023."
Voting closes on 9 October.
