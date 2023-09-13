Brixton shed blaze spreads to outhouses and oil tank
A blaze that started in a garden shed ripped through "numerous outhouses" that had asbestos in the roof sheeting then spread to an oil tank.
Firefighters were called to Brixton in Devon at 10:00 BST and were tackling the flames until 16:45.
The fire spread from its original source and reached an oil tank and an annexe roof space, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said.
An environmental protection unit was scrambled to make the area safe.
Crews managed to contain approximately 100 litres of spilt diesel from a tank using specialist equipment to prevent it form entering a nearby water source.
Firefighters have now left but will check the site overnight.
Paul Slaven, a spokesman for the service, said firefighters' clothing was bagged up and sent away for specialist cleaning and to be decontaminated.
