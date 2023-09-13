Work to protect 26,000 shells at A la Ronde completed
Work to protect 26,000 shells at a National Trust property in Devon has been completed.
The project at A la Ronde, near Exmouth, took specialists more than 3,000 hours to finish by hand.
The 16-sided 18th Century cottage is home to a 200-year-old Shell Gallery and interior decorative scheme.
The gallery is made up of tens of thousands of materials including shells, bones, coral, starfish, paintings and many more items.
The National Trust said the gallery can no longer withstand visitors in person due to its fragility, but the conservation work has allowed close-up research and investigation and the use of digital scanning technology.
Emma Mee, National Trust project manager at A la Ronde, said: "We're over the moon to have achieved this milestone to secure this truly special place.
"Over the next 12 months we will be sharing our research and conservation discoveries, and creating new experiences in different spaces, as part of the next stage of the project."
Toby Fox, assistant director of operations for Devon at the trust said, "We are not only completing a momentous conservation project to secure the future of the Shell Gallery, but we also have the opportunity to push boundaries, sharing these spaces with new audiences to reflect our goal of the Trust being for everyone, for ever."
He added: "We're enormously grateful for the support and funding the project has received from visitors and donors."
The project was made possible through grants from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Wolfson Foundation, and the National Trust's central conservation fund. Donations have also been made by visitors and members locally.