Annual Widecombe Fair attracts thousands of visitors
The annual Widecombe Fair has seen thousands of visitors descend on Dartmoor.
The event takes place on the second Tuesday in September at Widecombe-in-the-Moor.
Run entirely by volunteers, the day-long fair showcases local farmers and agriculture in the region, as well as the famous Tom Cobley downhill race.
This year it is supporting local charity Widecombe Community Hall CIO.
