Newton Abbot market roof repairs begin
- Published
Work has begun to repair damage which caused Newton Abbot's Market Hall to be closed for safety reasons.
Engineers checking the condition of the Grade II listed building ahead of a proposed redevelopment found water damage and the building was shut down.
Market traders are continuing to open for business despite the temporary closure.
Food Hall businesses have not been affected, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Teignbridge Council leader Martin Wrigley told his cabinet that years of water getting into the roof area had caused the damage.
"The beams are being made secure as we speak," he said.
"We hope to be open to traders and customers early next week."
Councillor Gary Taylor added: "When we see Wilko closing this week, re-opening the Market Hall next week is a step in the right direction."
