Luke Dann, 37, guilty of manslaughter in Plymouth
- Published
A man who drove his Range Rover over a pedestrian has been found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.
Luke Dann, 37, from Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, drove his car over David Kelly, 42, also from the city, on Leigham Manor Drive on 21 March.
Mr Kelly died at the scene and Dann's Range Rover was later found in the Marsh Mills retail park.
After a trial at Plymouth Crown Court, Dann was found guilty of manslaughter, with sentencing due on Wednesday.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.