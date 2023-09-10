Ex-Exeter Chiefs players to climb mountain for charity
Three former Exeter Chiefs players are set to climb Mont Blanc to raise money for a rugby mental health charity.
Greg Bateman, 34, Phil Dollman, 38, and 41-year-old Kai Horstmann said emotional support was "non-existent" when they played the game.
The trio will be flying out to the Alpine region on Monday before they tackle the 15,777ft (4,809m) summit.
All funds will go towards rugby mental health charity LooseHeadz.
So far they have raised more than £10,000 for the foundation which is dedicated to supporting the emotional needs of those involved in the sport.
All three men, who played professionally and crossed paths on the pitch between 2013 and 2015, are retired from the sport.
They said they were using the challenge to "get the same buzz" they felt during their careers on the pitch, saying the venture would take them out of their comfort zone.
"We want the players, coaches and staff of the present and of the future to have more resources than what we had, and we're delighted to support it," said Mr Bateman.
Mr Dollman, from Exeter, said emotional support was "non-existent" and was "certainly not there when we were playing".
He said: "The encouraging thing for me is the pace at which it's improved and the provisions are being put in there."
Reflecting on their time in the sport, Mr Horstmann, also from Exeter, said: "It's such an intense environment 24/7.
"You're under the spotlight on game day, a few results go wrong, contract talks, injury - all these play a big part in how you feel.
"The beauty of what we did is that we were doing something that we love with our close mates, mates that you'd go to the trenches with."
