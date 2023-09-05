Devon and Cornwall former student officer charged with sex offences
- Published
A former Devon and Cornwall Police student officer has been charged with a string of sexual offences over a 10-year period.
The force said Antony James, 33, from Plymouth, faced a total of 21 charges - including three counts of raping a woman, multiple sexual offences against a child and assault.
Police said the offences allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022.
It said Mr James had been suspended when he was initially arrested.
He is no longer an employee of the force, police added.
Mr James is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.