Fire crews deal with Bodmin blaze
Five fire crews have dealt with a fire at a property in Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to Bodiniel View, Bodmin, after the alarm was raised at about 12:25 BST on Saturday.
Crews from the town, as well as St Austell and St Dennis, dealt with the blaze using hose reels and jets.
"All persons were safely evacuated from the building prior to crews arriving on scene," the service said.
