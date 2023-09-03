Hundreds in Torbay paddleboarding world record attempt
Hundreds of paddleboarders have sailed across a Devon bay as part of a world record attempt and to raise awareness of water safety.
Those taking part were paddling between four miles and 12 miles (6km and 20km) as part of the guided coastal tour.
All money raised was to go to the RNLI, organisers said.
Organisers also said they were aiming to have 1,000 people take part. The full number and if the record attempt was successful have yet to be verified.
Those taking part in the Guinness World Record attempt on Saturday launched from Goodrington and Broadsands beaches.
The current record for the largest parade of stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) is 844, during an event in Russia in 2017.
Paddleboarder Sam Arnold said: "It was tougher than we thought it was going to be. Our poor knees are a little bit sore.
"It was tough, but it was absolutely incredible and so amazing to be part of something this unique, and to say thank you to the RNLI."
