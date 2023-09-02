Torbay Pride returns after a 10-year absence
A south Devon Pride festival has returned after a 10-year absence.
Torbay Pride started with a march from Princess Gardens to Torre Abbey Meadows in Torquay, which included stilt walkers, banner-bearers and a double-decker bus in rainbow colours.
A stage at the meadows also featured acts and music during the one-day event.
Bosses said it was a "huge moment for us as we bring this iconic event back to Torbay after 10 years".
Organiser Chris Smith said it had not been held for so long "for a number of issues", including funding.
He said the idea to revive it began about 10 months to allow it to "come back with a bang".
