Public meetings for controversial Exeter traffic scheme
- Published
Public meetings will be held to discuss a controversial road closure scheme.
The Devon County Council scheme closing off roads in the Heavitree and Whipton area of Exeter has provoked strong opinions among residents.
Traffic bollards used to block off roads were vandalised when first installed in early August.
The council said it hoped to "create a safer and more attractive environment for people walking, wheeling and cycling".
The events will be held at Whipton Community Hall on 12 September, from 16:30 BST to 18:30, and at St Mark's Church Hall on Pinhoe Road on 14 September, from 16:30 to 18:30.
The council said representatives would be "on hand to answer questions and listen to feedback regarding the changes".
Previous public events held at the end of July attracted large crowds.
The traffic management scheme uses bollards and planters to stop access to some roads and to limit use to buses and emergency vehicles in others.
Devon County Council said the scheme was a trial which "may run for up to 18 months, but may be amended or abandoned during this timescale".
