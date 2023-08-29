Plymouth sex predator jailed for rape of girls
A "sexual predator" has been jailed for 19 years after a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape against girls.
Joe Pearson, 22, of Stoke in Plymouth, targeted young girls, one of whom was just 12 at the time of the offences, the court heard.
He was also convicted of three counts of sexual activity with a child after a trial at Plymouth Crown Court.
Pearson must also serve an extra six years on extended licence for "dangerousness".
He will be on the sex offenders register for life.
'You will be believed'
Pearson's campaign of abuse against his victims, two of whom were teenagers, happened between 2019 and 2020, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
After the sentencing on Thursday, Det Sgt Chris Kinski said Pearson had targeted the girls' "individual vulnerabilities".
Of the victims, he added: "Their courage in reporting this sickening abuse to the police resulted in the conviction of Pearson.
"This was a complex case with a number of victims who were all juveniles at the time of the offences.
"Pearson is a sexual predator who clearly targeted young girls to commit his offences against, picking on their individual vulnerabilities."
He said he hoped the outcome would encourage victims of such offences to come forward.
"You will be believed and supported and we will investigate fully in our pursuit to seek justice," he said.
"Violence against women and girls is one of Devon and Cornwall Police's main priorities and this investigation highlights our commitment to securing convictions for these offences."
Pearson's rape convictions related to one count against a girl under 13 and two counts against girls aged between 13 and 15.
