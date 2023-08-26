Police and council issue warning after Torbay children hurt in empty buildings
A number of children in a seaside town have been left needing hospital treatment following break-ins at derelict buildings, it has emerged.
Torbay Council and Devon and Cornwall Police have warned trespassers they are putting themselves at serious risk.
In recent weeks at least three children are known to have suffered significant cuts as a result of going inside abandoned buildings.
One child received 10 stitches for a serious cut, said the council.
The council and the police said they were working with the owners of the buildings to make them more secure and prevent further access.
'Potential dangers'
Some trespassers have been inspired by social media posts about exploring abandoned places and posting photos and videos online, the council said.
However, the authority warned many would be unaware of potential dangers such as asbestos, a material widely used in construction prior to being banned in the UK in 1999.
When asbestos is disturbed, it releases tiny fibres that can be inhaled and cause lung cancer, asbestosis and other diseases later in life.
Another health hazard is pigeon droppings, which contain bacteria and fungi that can cause lung infections and diseases.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "By entering derelict buildings, people are putting themselves at risk from any potential dangers within.
"Should emergency services and other partners have to respond to incidents as a result, they would also be putting those individuals at risk as well."
