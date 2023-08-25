Plymouth residents write to King to save sheltered housing
- Published
Residents at a Plymouth home under threat of closure have reached out to the King for help.
The Abbeyfied Society announced that it may have to shut eight of its homes across the South West in May due to financial reasons.
King Charles has been the patron of the charity for 40 years.
The residents of Burtons House in Plymstock said they had been left in limbo for more than three months over the future of their homes.
Residents at the sheltered housing were sent a letter giving a breakdown of repair bills amounting to more than £300,000 plus future upgrade costs to meet social housing environmental legislation of more than £120,000.
The Abbeyfield Society stated in a letter to residents that across 43 homes, a £35m investment would be needed over five years.
Residnet Nick Dyke said he was "dismayed by the situation we find ourselves in" and that costs were a result of years of under investment.
"We grow our own vegetables here and are planning on being more sustainable, and I think it would be an opportunity for the Duchy to intervene as they did for example with their excellent Poundbury project," Mr Dyke said.
Poundbury, in Dorset, is based on the then Prince of Wales's vision for a new town and is now home to more than 4,000 people
The BBC approached the Duchy for comment, but has not received a response.
A spokesperson for Abbeyfield said consulting on the future of some of its home was not a decision it "wanted to make, but reflects the significant challenges facing charitable housing providers like us".
It said: "Our goal throughout the consultation process has always been to find a solution if we can that will keep these homes open and serving their communities, but will also ensure financial sustainability for the charity.
"There hasn't been a lack of investment in the Plymstock homes, but our recent review has concluded that moving forward there was no way for our charity to provide the level of funding required to continue to maintain these homes to the required standard."
'An uphill struggle'
Resident Anne Johnston said she had not "heard any proper news from the people who are doing this" and that they "don't keep us in the picture".
Kevin Rowe, son of resident Bridget, said he worried about his mother's future: "We're devastated and we're trying to find somewhere else for her to go, it's an uphill struggle with so much demand and so little placement."
Gary Streeter, Conservative MP for South West Devon, hoped a debate in the House of Commons could help move the situation forward.
He said: "I am planning on triggering a debate in the House of Commons as quickly as I can because I think there are issues here that do need to be discussed at Westminster, and ministers need to be involved.
"Of course it's a decision to be made by a private trust or private company, but nevertheless the implication for people and the local authorities that have to rehome them is quite significant."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk