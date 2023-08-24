Dartmouth naval college: Inspectors find 'rot and mould'
The Royal Navy's officer training college in Devon has been rated "inadequate" by Ofsted.
Inspectors at Dartmouth's Britannia Royal Naval College found mould, rot and some areas so structurally unsafe they were out of bounds.
Staff shortages, medical inspection delays and ill-fitting kit were also cited in the report.
The Ministry of Defence said it was "committed to addressing the recognised shortcomings".
It said the college's Grade II listed status might mean it requires "more time to deliver the necessary improvements".
However, inspectors said many of the "failings in infrastructure" were identified during the last inspection in 2018.
The report said there had been a "lack of adequate support" from the MoD to carry out the works and, as such, the captain and senior team in charge at the college could not be held responsible for "lamentable failings in maintenance, renovation and refurbishment".
'Decent standard'
The college, which provides initial training for Royal Naval officers, was where Queen Elizabeth II met the Duke of Edinburgh.
It was among 11 sites inspected between October 2022 and May 2023.
Ten of the 11 inspected sites were graded good for overall effectiveness but Dartmouth was rated inadequate.
Inspectors noted how windows in some dormitories were boarded over due to rot while "mould is growing on window frames and ceilings".
Although the captain and her senior team had made "substantial improvements to the accommodation and facilities", they were not of a "decent standard" due to lack of MoD support.
Meanwhile, a leisure facility called the Pavilion and several areas of the quayside training facility were "out of bounds" to cadets due to safety concerns.
The report noted a new gymnasium and the refurbishment of one of five accommodation blocks but cited "problems with hot water and heating".
'Frustrating delays'
Inspectors made positive observations about senior officers and observed trainers to be "passionate about high-quality teaching and training".
The female captain was described as an "aspirational role model in a modernising service".
She had a "clear vision" of the quality of training needed and worked hard to deliver "high-quality training and care", the report said.
Cadets were challenged to prepare them for a military career but were also "cared for and looked after appropriately".
However, senior officers did not "routinely analyse" the progress of groups including care leavers, those from disadvantaged backgrounds or those from ethnic minority groups.
There were also "frustrating delays" to medical assessments during the recruitment phase, they noted.
While female cadets spoke positively about the experience at the college, it was noted their rucksacks did not always fit properly, risking "back or hip injuries".
Among recommendations were "urgent" renovation and refurbishment, upgrades to heating and ventilation and the replacement of "rotten and dilapidated windows".
Staff needed more time to focus on supporting cadets, who needed correctly fitting equipment to "reduce the likelihood of any unnecessary injuries during training".
'Safe and effective'
An MoD spokesman said: "This year's report details positive improvements and excellent examples of training establishments in our Armed Forces, which provide a safe and supportive environment for our recruits and trainees.
"The Ministry of Defence places great emphasis on its safety management and, with Britannia Royal Naval College, has enacted comprehensive measures to ensure the continued delivery of safe and effective training.
"While committed to addressing the recognised shortcomings, the college's Grade II Historic Building status may require more time to deliver the necessary improvements."
