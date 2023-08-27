Family proud of Clive Cobb's wartime exhibition in Devon
The family of a craftsman "feel very privileged" his wartime exhibition is on display at a museum in Devon.
Clive Cobb grew up in London during the Blitz and then moved to north Devon in the 1970s.
His work, which is based on his childhood memories of World War Two, is on display at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon.
Clive Cobb: A Wartime Childhood is on show until 16 September and is free to view.
'Amazed'
Mr Cobb, who died in 2021, was a talented graphic designer and craftsman and had spent his youth playing on bomb sites and seeking shelter with his mother during the air raids, the museum said.
He started making the items in the 1990s.
The exhibition contains 3D pictures, many with mechanical elements, it added.
Mr Cobb and his family moved to Lynton, then Muddiford, and later to Bratton Fleming.
His wife Lesley said: "The family and I feel very privileged to see Clive's work displayed so beautifully at the museum.
"Clive would have been amazed and very happy at the overall way his work has been received by young and old alike. We are so proud of him."
Museum manager Alison Mills said: "This is a really wonderful collection of artwork about World War Two and would be of interest to visitors of all ages.
"Clive's family is keen for his work to be enjoyed by the north Devon community, which is where they raised their children, and we would urge you to come and see this lovely collection of automata while we are fortunate enough to have it."