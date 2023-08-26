New Plymouth social care facility 'needed now'
- Published
A new adult social care facility is "needed now" in Plymouth, locals say.
A planning application is set to be submitted for a new centre in the autumn, but building it could take up to two years.
If the plan is approved, the centre would provide day care services and respite accommodation in a single location for the first time.
But one woman, whose son uses current services, says the existing facilities are "not fit for purpose".
The centre - in a former council depot site on Outland Road - would replace the current facilities in Whitleigh and Estover, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Sensory room
Around 45 people with a wide range of learning disabilities and complex needs would be catered for, with the facility hosting 12 en-suite bedrooms and six self-contained apartments with their own courtyard gardens.
The facility would also have a sensory room, art rooms, gardens and a kitchen.
Cliff Morgan, Plymouth City Council service manager who is overseeing the project, said it had worked with colleges, the council's children's services department, parents, carers and groups to "understand the needs of Plymouth now and in the future".
"The respite provision will increase on what we currently have and there will be a range of day care use, full time and part time," he said.
"The new centre will be close to Central Park, the Life Centre and Plymouth Argyle and all the sporting activities on offer."
'Desperately needed'
Mr Morgan said the new facility would be on a frequent bus route, providing "improvement for the current users of our day care services and respite provision and anyone needing them in the future".
Mandy Fletcher, whose 21-year-old son has learning difficulties, said it was "desperately needed".
She said it would be "fantastic if it goes ahead and a great investment for the city, but we need it now". The current facility in Estover is "not fit for purpose", she added.
But Sarah Lee, designer of the building for Stride Treglown Architects, said it would "not be a quick build" because certain processes are required, such as assessments to ensure the building "leads the way" in terms of carbon neutral design.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk