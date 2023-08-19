Babbacombe Cliff Railway closes again for repair work
- Published
A cliff railway that was closed for 10 months after the death of an engineer has been forced to temporarily shut again due to technical difficulties.
Babbacombe Cliff Railway in Devon reopened in mid-July but said on Friday it had closed again to add new parts.
Operators said the lift would be closed "for the weekend and the first few days of next week".
The facility takes passengers 220m (722ft) between Oddicombe Beach and the Babbacombe Downs on the cliff top.
A spokesperson said that, due to modern parts being fitted to an old system, brakes were activating when not needed.
They said: "Engineers have been onsite and think they have a solution but this needs to be manufactured for us.
"We are tirelessly working to make this possible but will be closed for the weekend and the first few days of next week."
Operators said they would pay towards a bus service run by Three Degrees West "so people can still enjoy Oddicombe Beach".
The railway initially closed in September 2022 when an engineer died in what police called an "industrial incident".
Trustees said they had difficulties sourcing materials and labour to carry out repairs and maintenance work on the attraction before its reopening in July this year.