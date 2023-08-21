Ex-nurse attempting wheelchair world record in Exeter
A former NHS nurse is aiming to set a world record for using a wheelchair.
Lexi Chambers will be attempting to travel the greatest distance in 12 hours using a standard wheelchair.
Ms Chambers is undertaking the challenge at Exeter Arena on Monday and raising money for a charity that gets military veterans into sport.
If successful, it would be her third record, after achieving the fastest full and half marathons in a non-sport wheelchair.
Ms Chambers is a below-knee amputee with two chronic pain conditions, Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and fibromyalgia.
The CRPS led to her having her leg amputated three years ago.
"When this happened, I did not want it to be the end of sport for me, so I adapted my expectations and found a way to participate in sport again using what equipment I had," she said.
She has since taken part in triathlons, along with full and half-marathons.
'Achieve your goals'
"I am just one person who is trying to make a difference with what I have. I wish to motivate people to engage in sport with what equipment they have," she continued.
"Especially with the current economic climate, where, for the majority, expensive sports equipment is unobtainable.
"I am hoping to show that you do not need it to achieve your goals, whether you are disabled or not.
"It's about getting out there and having a go."
The attempt, from 07:00 BST, is for a new and first Guinness World Record: to become the first female to travel the greatest distance in 12 hours using a standard wheelchair.
Ms Chambers is raising money for the Aaron Lewis Foundation.
"My driving force is to raise as much as I can for important charities, and to show people like myself what can be done with what you have - to show that nothing is impossible. That, even when adversity strikes, you can still achieve your dreams", she added.
