Devon and Cornwall Police disruption of chief's suspension 'not ideal'
- Published
The acting chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has insisted "morale remains strong" in the force despite "far from ideal" circumstances.
Jim Colwell took charge in July after Chief Constable Will Kerr was suspended over misconduct allegations.
Mr Kerr, who strenuously denies criminality, is also being investigated over "serious allegations of sexual offences" in Northern Ireland.
Mr Colwell acknowledged public concern, but said officers were "working hard".
"Obviously a set of circumstances like this is far from ideal - no police force would want to lose their chief constable in the way that we have," he said.
"The force's job, my job, is to make sure the improvements we're delivering across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly continue and that's very much what I, the team and the wider organisation are focused on in this difficult period.
"Morale remains strong - we've got 6,000 officers, staff and volunteers working hard - day in, day out."
Prior to his appointment to Devon and Cornwall Police in 2022, Mr Kerr was a police officer in Northern Ireland for 27 years before leaving in 2018 to join Police Scotland.
A separate investigation is being led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Mr Colwell said "nobody should be speculating" over how long "the current arrangements" would last.
"I acknowledge there will be concern as a result of recent events," he said.
"What I will say, and I mean every word, is that we are a force that is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct amongst our workforce."
The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland said it launched a criminal investigation on 16 June into "serious allegations of sexual offences".
The Chief Police Officers Staff Association, which represents the interests of senior police staff in the UK, said the IOPC was carrying out a separate investigation into "legacy misconduct matters".
In a statement reported by the Press Association on 26 July, Mr Kerr said: "I recognise and respect the fact that accountability and due process are vital to any investigation, regardless of rank or position.
"I will continue to co-operate with any investigation. I hope that all matters will be expedited so that they will be concluded without delay."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.