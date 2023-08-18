Cash payout for thousands of Plymouth residents
Nearly 8,000 residents on low incomes in Plymouth are to get a £25 payment to help with the cost of living.
People who qualify will be those getting council tax support but may not be on universal credit.
A city councillor said the money is for the "working poor" as well as people on war pension or disability benefits.
Cabinet member for housing Cllr Chris Penberthy added it could be "the difference between eating and not eating".
He said: "We promised to do all we could to help people with the cost of living.
"To some £25 may not seem like a lot of money but to others it is quite simply the difference between eating and not eating or between a heated home or a non-heated home in the depths of winter.
"It is absolutely the right thing to do."
The council will write to eligible people to explain the additional payment, added the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The one-off payments will be made automatically.
