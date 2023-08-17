Man, 82, injured in hit and run in Plymouth
- Published
An 82-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run in Plymouth.
Police said it happened at about 13:25 BST on 28 July in Lipson Road, Plymouth, near the junction of Pentyre Terrace, involving a black SUV-type car.
The driver is reported to have left the scene leaving the pedestrian lying in the road.
The 82-year-old man was treated for injuries to his arms and legs as well as cuts and grazes.
Officers said they are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.