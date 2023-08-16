Plymouth's British Firework Championships: Drink and drugs warning
Harbour authorities are warning boat owners watching a major fireworks event from the water not to fall under the influence of drink or drugs.
Plymouth Harbour Authorities said there were "numerous cases of excessive alcohol and substance misuse onboard observing craft" at the city's British Firework Championships in 2022.
The 2023 championships take place in Plymouth on Wednesday and Thursday.
Organisers said safety for all at the event was "paramount".
Harbour authorities said in 2022 there were "a number of near-miss incidents, including persons in the water".
It said these "could have easily resulted in more serious consequences if the marshalling boats were not on station to assist casualties".
In the notice, issued by the King's Harbour Master for Plymouth on the Royal Navy website, officials warn people under the influence at sea could end up with a criminal record or face a fine up to £1,000.
Charlotte Winship, event manager, said the "safety and wellbeing of all is paramount" and "we want everyone to enjoy the fireworks safely whether on land or water".
She said: "Be mindful of each other and please follow the advice and instructions of the event stewards and safety team so we can keep everyone safe."
Six firework display companies will compete in the 26th year of the event.
Organisers have included a British sign language version of commentary for the first time.
This year there is also a Young People's Choice Award where a group of up to 10 care-experienced children and young people will have a part in the judging process.
There will be a fairground and catering stalls open to the public on Plymouth Hoe from 14:00 BST and live entertainment from 17:00 until 20:45 BST on both nights with fireworks from 21:30.
