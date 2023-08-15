Devonport dockyard thief stole 16,000 litres of fuel
A man has admitted stealing about 16,000 litres of fuel from a naval base in Plymouth.
Lee Mann, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing red diesel from Devonport dockyard.
Mann, 34, of York Road, admitted taking the fuel from Babcock International, which is located within the naval base.
During a Plymouth Crown Court hearing, Mann asked for three other similar offences to be taken into consideration.
The charges relate to thefts in August and September 2021 with the value lower than £10,000.
However, the court heard that including the offences taken into consideration, the value of what was stolen totalled more than £25,000.
At the time of the thefts, it was claimed fuel had been stolen from generators used to supply power to a Royal Navy amphibious assault ship.
Mann has been remanded on bail and is due to be sentenced in October.
