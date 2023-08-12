Residents evacuated as crews tackle Plymouth blaze

Firefighters at the incident in PlymouthJoanna Smith
Residents were evacuated during the fire in Plymouth

Residents were evacuated and people advised to stay away while firefighters tackled a blaze in a high rise building in Plymouth.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Royal Parade at about 10:51 BST.

It was reported there had been a fire in a kitchen.

The service confirmed nobody was injured, the fire was now out and firefighters remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.