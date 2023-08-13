Devon link road works end seven-year wait for residents
Work on a £6.2m Dawlish link road and bridge is due to start this month.
Teignbridge Council said construction on the project to link 860 new homes to the A379 Exeter Road is due for completion by summer 2024.
It said landowners and developers had signed contracts for the project which included safeguarding for wildlife such as bats and otters.
Councillor Martin Wrigley, Teignbridge Council leader, said Dawlish residents had waited seven years for the scheme.
"To build the link road and bridge has required agreements to be reached with various landowners and the cooperation of developers," he said.
"I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to get the project to this stage."
Since government funding for the project was first agreed in 2019, planning permission has been granted for homes on either side of the Shutterton Brook and for the proposed bridge.
Led by Montel Civil Engineering, the link road is also due to feature a bus route, cycling lanes and footpaths.
'Key to access'
There is an environmental plan connected to the project and developed alongside Natural England and the Environment Agency.
This includes safeguarding measures for bats, dormice, nesting birds, otters and water voles and reusing construction material, the council said.
Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said the link was "key to access new homes".
She added: "Once this main section of road and the bridge have been built as part of this scheme, the developer-funded section of link road running through Gatehouse Farm to Elm Grove Road is expected to be completed afterwards."
The plan for "at least 860 homes" on land to the north-west of Dawlish was mentioned in the local plan (2013- 2033) with a target of 25% affordable homes, along with a range of social and community facilities.
Persimmon South West is behind the new housing scheme.
