New Devon bus timetable to come into effect
- Published
A new timetable for some bus services in Devon will come into effect in September.
The changes by Stagecoach South West will begin from 3 September with extra journeys introduced, as well as more bus corridors.
The frequency of buses between Dartmouth and Totnes will be doubled as well as between Sherford and Plymouth city centre.
A list of all the changes is available on Stagecoach South West's website.
The company said in Exeter, several bus services would be "enhanced", with extra journeys introduced in partnership with Devon County Council and a number of high frequency bus corridors introduced.
In North Devon, better connections would be provided across Bideford and in South Devon, again working with the council, it added.
