Warning after child swept into sea at Ilfracombe Harbour
- Published
Warnings have been issued after a child was swept to sea at Ilfracombe Harbour.
North Devon Council said a group of four children were playing on the pier slipway during high tide when a wave knocked a girl off her feet.
The child was swept between the railings and into the sea, and was saved by two members of the public on 3 August just before 19:00 BST.
Harbourmaster Georgina Carlo-Paat said the incident was a "serious reminder" of potential dangers.
She said: "Not only were the youths lucky not to be more seriously injured, they put their lives in danger as well as those of quick-thinking bystanders who acted when they got into trouble.
"The sea conditions were very volatile and all of the youths had been knocked off their feet on the slipway prior to the incident, but still continued to run into surging waves.
"Thankfully the RNLI were on exercise in the outer harbour at the time and were able to respond very quickly and tended to their injuries before escorting them all home."
The council is also reminding people of the dangers of tombstoning, which means jumping or diving from a height into water, and is prohibited at Ilfracombe Harbour, and can come with a fine of £1,000.
The council said the byelaw existed to protect people from "risks such as altering water depths, submerged objects and rocks, and the strong currents".
