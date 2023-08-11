Work to double capacity of Sherford primary school begins
- Published
Work to double the capacity of a primary school in Devon has begun.
A "major extension" to Sherford Vale primary school will create a new wing to meet the "needs of the growing community".
The new wing will include the building of eight new classrooms to increase its capacity from 210 to 420 pupils.
Headteacher Susie Evans said the expansion, due for completion by Spring 2024, would mean "twice as many local children" could attend.
She said: "We have already created an exceptional place to learn, play and grow and look forward to welcoming many more families into our community.
"For our existing pupils, the extension is an exciting learning opportunity.
"The children are keen to be involved - from creating Lego models of the new extension to getting hands on with art, design and landscaping projects - the whole school will embrace the opportunity this expansion brings."
The Sherford project to create 5,500 homes, plus shops, businesses, leisure facilities, schools, parks and woodland began in 2015.
The extension has been funded by the Sherford Consortium, a partnership between national housebuilders, and supported by Devon County Council (DCC) to "enable the project to be delivered ahead of the planning obligations".
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, DCC cabinet member for Children's Services and Schools, said: "Schools are always an integral part of any community and it's no different in Sherford.
"Sherford Vale has grown rapidly since opening in 2018 and we're proud to be supporting its continued growth, building on the success of its first five years."
