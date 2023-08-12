Axminster community banking hub set to open
A new hub for customers of a range of banks is set to open in Axminster later this year.
The hub - in Trinity Square - will offer a shared banking space providing face-to-face financial services.
Counter services will be operated by the Post Office, while customers of "major banks and building societies" can carry out cash transactions.
Customers will also be able to speak to their bank about "more complicated issues" they might have.
A different bank or building society representative will be available each day, including those from HSBC, Santander, Lloyds, NatWest and Barclays.
Cash Access UK, which is setting up the hub, said it was "working hard" to get the premises open by October or November.
Its CEO Gareth Oakley, said he was "delighted" the site - which used to house Lloyds Bank - was accessible for all.
"The hub, upon opening, will positively impact the local community, businesses and tourists in this market town by supporting them with cash services," he said.
