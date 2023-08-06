Emotional tribute to Devon fishermen lost at sea
A service has been held in a Devon fishing port to remember the lives of fishermen lost at sea.
The tribute in Brixham, organised by the charity Fishermen's Mission, saw the names of those who have died in Devon waters read out to ensure they are not forgotten.
The charity collated a list of 158 names dating back to the Great Gale of Brixham in 1866.
The names will be added to a memorial book to be kept at All Saints Church.
Helen Lovell-Smith, from the charity, said she began collating names after a conversation with a grieving mother.
Mrs Lovell-Smith said: "It's something I felt impassioned to do - I received a phone call from a mother of a fisherman who was really sad that she felt her son had been forgotten about.
"When there is a loss of life at sea, it is heart-breaking - it's difficult to come and share but I think there is a mutual understanding and a mutual grief as well, which gives people strength."
Toni Mulhearn - whose brother Lewis died in January from injuries after a World War Two bomb exploded underneath his boat - said the event was "very emotional".
She said: "It's been absolutely lovely to have the family with us, but it's also been a strong reminder that Lewis isn't here."
Tommy Ingle, a Brixham fisherman, added: "You can't be in an industry like this without losing friends.
"It's all about remembering those friends that we've had over the years."
The memorial roll is not complete and family and friends of fishermen with a Devon connection are invited to add their loved one's name.
It is hoped the service will become an annual event.
