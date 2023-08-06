Road closures in place in Jersey after serious crash
Police in Jersey are dealing with a serious crash and road closures have been put in place.
The crash happened on Rue du Fauvic near the junction with Rue au Long, Grouville, on Saturday, States of Jersey Police said.
Officers asked people to avoid the area.
The force said road closures would remain in place "until further notice" with additional updates to be provided later.
