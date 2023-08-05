Storm Antoni: Fallen trees block rail lines in Devon and Cornwall
Fallen trees have caused disruption to rail services in Devon and Cornwall.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said it was advising customers to avoid travelling between Penzance and Exeter St David's as "dozens" of trees had fallen onto the tracks.
GWR said cancellations and delays of more than two hours were expected.
The Met Office said the strongest wind gusts were in Berry Head, Devon, and Cardinham, Cornwall, both setting new provisional records for August.
Berry Head recorded wind gusts of 78mph (125kmh), while 56mph (90kmh) was recorded in Cardinham.
Wind gusts of 54mph (86kmh) were recorded in Plymouth, while 45mph (72kmh) was recorded in Exeter.
Fallen trees blocked road access into Looe, Cornwall.
Devon County Council said it had received "multiple reports" of fallen trees affecting the road network.
Meanwhile, police said two people were seriously injured in a crash on the B3230 near Oxenpark Lane in Ilfracombe at about 10:30 BST. The road was closed but it has since reopened.
Elsewhere in Devon, Plymouth Pride 2023 was scaled back due to strong winds.
Organisers cancelled a "rainbow village" featuring up to 80 traders because of the potential for strong winds to cause "flying gazebos".
Storm Antoni hit late on Friday and was expected to continue into Saturday with strong winds and heavy rain forecast across Devon and Cornwall.
