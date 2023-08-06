Train leaves disused Devon station for first time in decades
A passenger train left a heritage railway station in north Devon for the first time in more than 40 years.
The last passenger train left Great Torrington Station in November 1982 after regular services were withdrawn.
Tarka Valley Railway, a heritage organisation that aims to rebuild the line between Torrington and Bideford, opened the first section of track on Saturday.
The driver and guard from the train in 1982 were invited to the reopening.
Former driver Fred Cole, 92, from Exeter, said he was impressed with what he saw.
Mr Cole, who served in the Army before working as a train driver across the country, said the new train was "very nice indeed".
"What lovely seats in the trains compared to the day," he said.
Graham Braund, the former train guard, said the reopening brought back memories.
He added: "It was a very sad day when we left here on the last train."
The reopened section of track is 300 yards (274m) long.
The next phase of the project is extending the line to the first bridge over the River Torridge.