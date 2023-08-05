Plymouth Pride festival scaled back due to strong winds
- Published
A Pride festival in Devon has been scaled back due to concerns over strong winds.
Plymouth Pride 2023 cancelled a village featuring up to 80 traders because of the potential for strong winds to cause "flying gazebos".
Organisers said the march and staged events would remain with additional safety measures in place.
They said the event site at Central Park had been rearranged and a bus would act as a wind breaker.
Alex MacDonald, chair of Plymouth Pride, said the team would be monitoring conditions throughout the day.
He said: "The amazing Rainbow Village that was full of traders, because of the gazebos, we've had to knock that on the head.
"But the rest of the day is on, the schedule is on, the fun is on, and we're going to be flying the flag high and proud over Plymouth."
A yellow warning for wind is in place from 08:00 to 20:00 BST across all of Cornwall and parts of Devon, including Plymouth, while an amber wind warning is in force in other parts of Devon, including Exeter and Exmouth.
Gusts of up to 65mph (105km/h) are expected on the coast and gusts inland could reach 55mph (88km/h), the Met Office warned.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.