Devon and Cornwall Police officer denies sexual assault at force's HQ
- Published
A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has denied a charge of sexual assault at the force's headquarters.
PC Simon Mitchell, 41, appeared at Bristol Crown Court to deny the charge alleged to have been committed at Middlemoor, Exeter, in June 2022.
Mr Mitchell, of Bideford, Devon, spoke only to confirm his name and reply "not guilty" to the charge against him.
Judge Euan Ambrose told Mr Mitchell that the trial would not take place until 2 September 2024.
"It is because of the very long lists that we have at the moment and the backlog we are working our way through," he said.
The judge released Mr Mitchell on conditional bail, with the condition that he must not contact the alleged victim.
A pre-trial review hearing was listed for 31 July.
The married father-of-two has remained suspended since his arrest in September 2022.
