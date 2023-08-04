Vehicle catches fire causing delays on Devon road
- Published
A vehicle caught fire on a major Devon road, causing significant delays for motorists.
It happened on the A38 near South Brent at about 11:45 BST, and National Highways said the westbound carriageway was closed.
It affected people travelling towards Plymouth, with traffic jams stretching back several miles.
Emergency services attended the scene and put out the car fire that created a large plume of smoke.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was accidental and the vehicle was completely destroyed.
Two fire crews attended and put the fire out using a hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus, with an environmental pack used to mop up spillages.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.