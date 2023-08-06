Paignton roadworks' next phase set to begin
- Published
The next phase of works to widen junctions on a Paignton road will start on Monday.
Torbay Council said the work, at Long Road and Goodrington Road, was due to take about 10 weeks.
Meanwhile, at Windy Corner, between Paignton and Brixham, a five-week programme of work will begin on 2 October.
These are the latest phases of improvements, as a result of the new Inglewood development.
The housing development was approved by the planning inspectorate in 2021.
The council said the Paignton works would not require a full road closure.
It said that instead traffic management would be in place, with lanes narrowed and closed, to reduce the speed of passing traffic.
The council said one lane would be shut at the junction and temporary lights would control access to and from Goodrington Road.
With regards to the work at Windy Corner, the council said it was needed ahead of major works to add a new southbound lane at the junction, which have been put back by a year to mid-September 2024.
This work was initially due to start in November, but the date was put back to avoid disruption to South Devon College at the start of the new term.
The council said these works would take 12-14 weeks and would improve traffic flow by increasing capacity with the extra lane.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.