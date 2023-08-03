Devon and Cornwall rowers in Pacific Ocean feat
Rowers from Devon and Cornwall battled giant waves and sleep deprivation to travel 2,800 miles (4,500km) of the Pacific Ocean.
The Flyin' Fish were the first team of five to row the route from Monterey, California to Hanalei, Kaua'i.
Devon's Alison Wanell, Cornwall's Neil Blackeby and Andy Warner, Elaine Theaker and Huw Carden, are now celebrating in Hawaii.
Mr Carden, 63, is the oldest man to have completed the feat.
He said: "When you're out there it's the purity of rowing.
"If you haven't done it you can't experience it, it's just a different world and it's a world of wonder."
Along with other groups from across the world, the team started out in June from Monterey.
They rowed for 51 days, five hours and 44 minutes before arriving in Hanalei, Kaua'i to a crowd of supporters from both home and the local community, said organisers Atlantic Campaigns SL.
The crew overcame many challenges, including a broken rudder during the first week.
A spokesman from Atlantic Campaigns SL said: "They successfully managed to replace their rudder, showcasing their resourcefulness and resolve, allowing them to push onward.
She added: "Their expedition was a true test of their endurance, fuelled by unwavering determination as they rowed on through the mental and physical exhaustion that this challenge asks.
"Our team of five have inspired us all, showing that it is not just the destination but the journey that holds the most importance."
Four of the Flyin' Fish had rowed the Atlantic ocean before, back in 2015, 2017 and 2018, she added.
Their mission also raised funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance, Devon Air Ambulance, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, Wales Air Ambulance and SSAFA.
A spokeswoman from Atlantic Campaigns SL added: "Teams have been pushed beyond their conceivable limits, challenged with formidable 20-foot waves, severe sleep deprivation, and extreme physical and mental trials that stretch the bounds of human resilience."