Man in court accused of Hazel Huggins' murder
A 24-year-old Plymouth man has appeared in crown court charged with murder.
Bradley Huggins is accused of murdering 53-year-old Hazel Huggins at a terraced house in Ilbert Street in the city.
He appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday morning via a videolink from Exeter Prison and was remanded in custody.
Mr Huggins is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing in August and a trial date has been set for January 2024.
