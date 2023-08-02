Vehicles stolen in Devon Wildlife Trust's Meeth Quarry break-in
A wildlife trust has urged people to report suspicious activity at its nature reserves after offices were damaged and two vehicles stolen.
Devon Wildlife Trust said buildings at Meeth Quarry, near Hatherleigh, were broken into over the weekend.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the nature reserve on Sunday following reports of the break-in and two vehicles had been taken.
Police said the vehicles were later found.
No-one has been arrested.
The wildlife trust asked people to "be vigilant and if you see any suspicious activity on any of our reserves, or elsewhere, please report this to the police".
It also thanked people who "got in touch with messages of support".
The trust describes the reserve as a "rolling landscape, deep water filled lakes and beautiful views".
