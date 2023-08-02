Exmoor walks collection offers routes without steps or stiles
A new collection of walks on Exmoor has been put together featuring routes without steps or stiles.
The Exmoor National Park Authority said the Exmoor Strolls collection aimed to make the moorland "more accessible to visitors of all ages and abilities".
The 15 routes in 12 locations ranged from 0.3 miles (0.8km) to 2.5 miles (4km), with many suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs, it said.
They are featured in a book, and free downloads are available, it adds.
The national park straddles north Devon and west Somerset.
