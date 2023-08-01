Hartland: E-bike battery fire prompts warning
Five people have been rescued from flats after an e-bike left on charge burst into flames.
Crews from multiple stations were called to a property at The Square in Hartland, near Bideford, Devon, at about 11:30 BST on Monday.
Five people were rescued from the building after the blaze blocked the escape route, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The cause of the fire was accidental, the service added.
The Kings Arms pub, which is below the flats, said on Facebook it was a "huge relief" no-one was hurt.
"It could have been a lot worse for everybody," it added.
Firefighters said lithium-ion batteries should never be left unattended while charging.
They also said people should use the charger supplied by the manufacturer.
Campaigners have called for better regulation of e-bike batteries after a series of fires across the UK.
