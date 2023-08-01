'Slow down' plea as hundreds caught speeding in Devon
- Published
More than 1,800 drivers were caught speeding on the Torbay Link Road during a recent enforcement campaign, a safety group says.
Offences took place during just six hours of monitoring over a two-week period on a 40mph (65km/h) stretch of the A380, Vision Zero South West said.
Between 2018 and 2022, there were nine serious accidents in the area, it said.
Devon and Cornwall Police and local councils said they were urging motorists to slow down.
During the speed monitoring sessions:
- 1,821 drivers were detected travelling over the speed limit
- 126 drivers were detected travelling at speeds over 60mph (95km/h)
- The top speed recorded was 75mph (120km/h)
Devon and Cornwall Police's Head of Road Safety, Adrian Leisk, said: "Sadly, there is clearly a significant problem on this section and these numbers are far too high for such a busy road.
"This is particularly concerning given that emergency services have attended nine serious collisions here in the past few years."
Devon County Councillor Stuart Hughes, vice-chairman of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, said: "I support the call from our Vision Zero South West partners urging motorists to please slow down. If you don't want to get caught speeding, don't exceed the speed limit."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.